Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 40.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.