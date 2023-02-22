Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 40.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2022 up 40.85% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 183.33% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 10.65 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.68% returns over the last 6 months and 32.79% over the last 12 months.