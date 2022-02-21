Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 455.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 455.12% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 149.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Kumbhat Fin Ser EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 8.02 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 149.84% over the last 12 months.