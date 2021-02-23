Kumbhat Fin Ser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 91.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 91.48% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 191.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Kumbhat Fin Ser shares closed at 3.21 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)