Kumaka Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 21.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 21.79% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021 down 196.23% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 172.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020.