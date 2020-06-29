Kumaka Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 93.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 93.89% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 2455.56% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 1900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Kumaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.