Kumaka Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 70.9% Y-o-Y
July 21, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kumaka Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 70.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 382.79% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.
Kumaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.
|Kumaka Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.09
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.03
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.13
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.10
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.18
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.04
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.14
|-0.05
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.14
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-0.16
|-0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|-0.16
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|-0.16
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.08
|12.08
|12.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-0.14
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
