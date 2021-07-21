Kumaka Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 70.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 up 70.9% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 382.79% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Kumaka Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.