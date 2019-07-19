Kumaka Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2019 up 24.39% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 48.52% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.