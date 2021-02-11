Kumaka Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 447.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 447.29% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 down 483.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 133.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.