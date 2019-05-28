Kulkarni Power Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.67 crore in March 2019 up 15.58% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019 down 12.88% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2018.

Kulkarni Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2018.

Kulkarni Power shares closed at 73.00 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.43% returns over the last 6 months and 6.73% over the last 12 months.