Kuber Udyog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 139.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 139.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2023 up 207.68% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 251.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Kuber Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2022.

Kuber Udyog shares closed at 1.11 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 12 months.