Kuber Udyog Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 22.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 22.96% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 118.11% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 190% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Kuber Udyog EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

Kuber Udyog shares closed at 3.59 on August 22, 2023 (BSE)