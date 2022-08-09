Kuber Udyog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 106.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 106.11% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 527.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 211.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Kuber Udyog shares closed at 0.81 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)