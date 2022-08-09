Kuber Udyog Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 106.11% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuber Udyog are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 106.11% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 527.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022 down 211.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.
Kuber Udyog shares closed at 0.81 on August 05, 2022 (BSE)
|Kuber Udyog
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.22
|0.11
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.22
|0.11
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.10
|0.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.26
|0.22
|-0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.30
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|-0.27
|0.09
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.32
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.32
|0.04
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.32
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.32
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|3.43
|3.43
|3.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.94
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|--
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-0.94
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|--
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
