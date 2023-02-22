Kuber Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 75.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.