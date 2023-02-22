 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kuber Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuber Udyog are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 75.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Kuber Udyog
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.15 0.12 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.15 0.12 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.04 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.17 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 -0.10 0.26
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.10 0.29
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 -0.15 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 -0.15 0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.02 -0.15 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.02 -0.15 0.23
Equity Share Capital 3.43 3.43 3.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.45 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.45 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.45 0.67
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.45 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited