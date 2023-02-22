Kuber Udyog Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 92.71% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 75.86% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

Kuber Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2021.

Kuber Udyog shares closed at 1.01 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.69% returns over the last 6 months and -0.98% over the last 12 months.