Kuantum Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore, up 69.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore in September 2022 up 69.56% from Rs. 201.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.67 crore in September 2022 up 400.95% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.33 crore in September 2022 up 145.73% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 154.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.82% returns over the last 6 months and 94.35% over the last 12 months.