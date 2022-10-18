 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kuantum Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore, up 69.56% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore in September 2022 up 69.56% from Rs. 201.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.67 crore in September 2022 up 400.95% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.33 crore in September 2022 up 145.73% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 154.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.82% returns over the last 6 months and 94.35% over the last 12 months.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 340.99 274.24 201.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 340.99 274.24 201.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.15 94.03 66.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 2.42 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -6.07 2.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.57 16.45 14.52
Depreciation 11.28 11.26 11.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.03 106.59 78.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.06 49.57 28.20
Other Income 0.99 1.28 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.05 50.85 29.09
Interest 19.57 18.04 16.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 69.48 32.81 12.33
Exceptional Items -- -63.42 --
P/L Before Tax 69.48 -30.62 12.33
Tax 16.81 8.23 1.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.67 -38.85 10.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.67 -38.85 10.51
Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 -4.45 1.20
Diluted EPS 6.04 -4.45 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 -4.45 1.20
Diluted EPS 6.04 -4.45 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
