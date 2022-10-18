English
    Kuantum Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore, up 69.56% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 340.99 crore in September 2022 up 69.56% from Rs. 201.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.67 crore in September 2022 up 400.95% from Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.33 crore in September 2022 up 145.73% from Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021.

    Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

    Kuantum Papers shares closed at 154.90 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.82% returns over the last 6 months and 94.35% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations340.99274.24201.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations340.99274.24201.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.1594.0366.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.942.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-6.072.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5716.4514.52
    Depreciation11.2811.2611.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses120.03106.5978.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.0649.5728.20
    Other Income0.991.280.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0550.8529.09
    Interest19.5718.0416.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.4832.8112.33
    Exceptional Items---63.42--
    P/L Before Tax69.48-30.6212.33
    Tax16.818.231.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.67-38.8510.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.67-38.8510.51
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.04-4.451.20
    Diluted EPS6.04-4.451.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.04-4.451.20
    Diluted EPS6.04-4.451.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:55 pm
