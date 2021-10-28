Kuantum Papers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore, up 192.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.11 crore in September 2021 up 192.88% from Rs. 68.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in September 2021 up 285.25% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.83 crore in September 2021 up 682.18% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2020.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.65 in September 2020.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 79.75 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.69% returns over the last 6 months and 96.43% over the last 12 months.