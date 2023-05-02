Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.41% from Rs. 251.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2023 up 1405.03% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2023 up 238.29% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.