Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.41% from Rs. 251.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2023 up 1405.03% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2023 up 238.29% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.74 348.51 251.99
Other Operating Income -- 2.09 --
Total Income From Operations 343.74 350.59 251.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 97.42 102.77 93.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.77 0.94 5.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.62 4.00 5.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.62 18.53 15.23
Depreciation 11.50 11.40 11.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.29 119.32 99.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.53 93.62 21.86
Other Income 0.12 1.22 0.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 102.64 94.84 22.54
Interest 15.86 17.52 17.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.78 77.32 4.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.78 77.32 4.98
Tax 21.73 20.04 0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.05 57.28 4.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.05 57.28 4.32
Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.45 6.56 0.50
Diluted EPS 7.45 6.56 0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.45 6.56 0.50
Diluted EPS 7.45 6.56 0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited