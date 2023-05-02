Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.41% from Rs. 251.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2023 up 1405.03% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2023 up 238.29% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 149.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 79.22% over the last 12 months.