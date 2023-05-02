English
    Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore, up 36.41% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 343.74 crore in March 2023 up 36.41% from Rs. 251.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.05 crore in March 2023 up 1405.03% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.14 crore in March 2023 up 238.29% from Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022.

    Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

    Kuantum Papers shares closed at 149.20 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 79.22% over the last 12 months.

    Kuantum Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations343.74348.51251.99
    Other Operating Income--2.09--
    Total Income From Operations343.74350.59251.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials97.42102.7793.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.770.945.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.624.005.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.6218.5315.23
    Depreciation11.5011.4011.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.29119.3299.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.5393.6221.86
    Other Income0.121.220.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax102.6494.8422.54
    Interest15.8617.5217.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.7877.324.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.7877.324.98
    Tax21.7320.040.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.0557.284.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.0557.284.32
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.456.560.50
    Diluted EPS7.456.560.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.456.560.50
    Diluted EPS7.456.560.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kuantum Papers #paper #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:22 am