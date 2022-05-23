 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.99 crore, up 49.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.99 crore in March 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 169.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 78.90 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 19.45% over the last 12 months.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.99 229.78 169.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.99 229.78 169.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 93.26 83.29 58.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.77 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.30 2.04 7.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.23 15.44 14.63
Depreciation 11.20 11.13 9.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.36 98.56 60.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.86 19.33 18.32
Other Income 0.67 0.81 0.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.54 20.14 19.29
Interest 17.56 17.66 4.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.98 2.48 14.97
Exceptional Items -- -- -8.58
P/L Before Tax 4.98 2.48 6.40
Tax 0.66 -1.55 -4.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.32 4.04 10.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.32 4.04 10.42
Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.46 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.46 1.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.46 1.19
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.46 1.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
