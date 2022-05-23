Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.99 crore, up 49.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.99 crore in March 2022 up 49.05% from Rs. 169.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 down 58.54% from Rs. 10.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in March 2022 up 16.91% from Rs. 28.86 crore in March 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 78.90 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 19.45% over the last 12 months.