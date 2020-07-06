App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.25 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 178.25 crore in March 2020 down 17.11% from Rs. 215.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2020 down 42.14% from Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2020 down 39.44% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2019.

Kuantum Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 26.04 in March 2019.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 435.00 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.69% over the last 12 months.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations178.25187.44214.75
Other Operating Income----0.31
Total Income From Operations178.25187.44215.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.6869.6471.28
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.912.994.53
Power & Fuel----33.48
Employees Cost15.9315.6514.11
Depreciation8.388.027.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.8974.8544.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4716.2940.18
Other Income3.861.53-0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3317.8239.99
Interest7.067.098.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2610.7331.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.2610.7331.37
Tax0.12-10.198.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.1520.9222.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.1520.9222.72
Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0623.9726.04
Diluted EPS15.0623.9726.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.0623.9726.04
Diluted EPS15.0623.9726.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Kuantum Papers #paper #Results

