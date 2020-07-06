Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.25 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.25 crore in March 2020 down 17.11% from Rs. 215.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in March 2020 down 42.14% from Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2020 down 39.44% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2019.

Kuantum Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 26.04 in March 2019.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 435.00 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 10.69% over the last 12 months.