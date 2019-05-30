Kuantum Papers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 215.06 crore, up 12.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.06 crore in March 2019 up 12.76% from Rs. 190.73 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.72 crore in March 2019 up 0.24% from Rs. 22.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2019 up 7.24% from Rs. 44.21 crore in March 2018.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 26.04 in March 2019 from Rs. 25.97 in March 2018.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 481.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.32% returns over the last 6 months and -27.60% over the last 12 months.