    Kuantum Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore in June 2023 up 14.06% from Rs. 274.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.13 crore in June 2023 up 267.65% from Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.31 crore in June 2023 up 77.6% from Rs. 62.11 crore in June 2022.

    Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in June 2022.

    Kuantum Papers shares closed at 188.90 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.66% returns over the last 6 months and 141.56% over the last 12 months.

    Kuantum Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations312.81343.74274.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations312.81343.74274.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.4697.4294.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.772.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.072.62-6.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8817.6216.45
    Depreciation11.7211.5011.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.08109.29106.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.75102.5349.57
    Other Income0.840.121.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.59102.6450.85
    Interest11.3115.8618.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.2886.7832.81
    Exceptional Items-----63.42
    P/L Before Tax87.2886.78-30.62
    Tax22.1421.738.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.1365.05-38.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.1365.05-38.85
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.467.45-4.45
    Diluted EPS7.467.45-4.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.467.45-4.45
    Diluted EPS7.467.45-4.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 27, 2023

