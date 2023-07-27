Kuantum Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.81 crore in June 2023 up 14.06% from Rs. 274.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.13 crore in June 2023 up 267.65% from Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.31 crore in June 2023 up 77.6% from Rs. 62.11 crore in June 2022.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in June 2022.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 188.90 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.66% returns over the last 6 months and 141.56% over the last 12 months.