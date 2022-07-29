 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kuantum Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, up 85.9% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in June 2022 up 85.9% from Rs. 147.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2022 down 612.95% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.11 crore in June 2022 up 266.21% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 86.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.01% over the last 12 months.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 274.24 251.99 147.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 274.24 251.99 147.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.03 93.26 57.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.42 5.77 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.07 5.30 -8.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.45 15.23 14.47
Depreciation 11.26 11.20 12.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.59 99.36 68.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.57 21.86 3.40
Other Income 1.28 0.67 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.85 22.54 4.88
Interest 18.04 17.56 16.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.81 4.98 -12.09
Exceptional Items -63.42 -- --
P/L Before Tax -30.62 4.98 -12.09
Tax 8.23 0.66 -6.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -38.85 4.32 -5.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -38.85 4.32 -5.45
Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.45 0.50 -0.62
Diluted EPS -4.45 0.50 -0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.45 0.50 -0.62
Diluted EPS -4.45 0.50 -0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kuantum Papers #paper #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.