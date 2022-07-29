Kuantum Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, up 85.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in June 2022 up 85.9% from Rs. 147.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2022 down 612.95% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.11 crore in June 2022 up 266.21% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 86.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.01% over the last 12 months.