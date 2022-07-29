Kuantum Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore, up 85.9% Y-o-Y
July 29, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:
Net Sales at Rs 274.24 crore in June 2022 up 85.9% from Rs. 147.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.85 crore in June 2022 down 612.95% from Rs. 5.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.11 crore in June 2022 up 266.21% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2021.
Kuantum Papers shares closed at 86.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and -7.01% over the last 12 months.
|Kuantum Papers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|274.24
|251.99
|147.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|274.24
|251.99
|147.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.03
|93.26
|57.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.42
|5.77
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.07
|5.30
|-8.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.45
|15.23
|14.47
|Depreciation
|11.26
|11.20
|12.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.59
|99.36
|68.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.57
|21.86
|3.40
|Other Income
|1.28
|0.67
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.85
|22.54
|4.88
|Interest
|18.04
|17.56
|16.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.81
|4.98
|-12.09
|Exceptional Items
|-63.42
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.62
|4.98
|-12.09
|Tax
|8.23
|0.66
|-6.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.85
|4.32
|-5.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.85
|4.32
|-5.45
|Equity Share Capital
|8.73
|8.73
|8.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|0.50
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|0.50
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.45
|0.50
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-4.45
|0.50
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited