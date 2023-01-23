 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kuantum Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore, up 52.58% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore in December 2022 up 52.58% from Rs. 229.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2022 up 1319.33% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.24 crore in December 2022 up 239.75% from Rs. 31.27 crore in December 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 149.30 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.71% over the last 12 months.

Kuantum Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 348.51 340.99 229.78
Other Operating Income 2.09 -- --
Total Income From Operations 350.59 340.99 229.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 102.77 104.15 83.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 0.94 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.00 -0.04 2.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.53 16.57 15.44
Depreciation 11.40 11.28 11.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.32 120.03 98.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.62 88.06 19.33
Other Income 1.22 0.99 0.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.84 89.05 20.14
Interest 17.52 19.57 17.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.32 69.48 2.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 77.32 69.48 2.48
Tax 20.04 16.81 -1.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.28 52.67 4.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.28 52.67 4.04
Equity Share Capital 8.73 8.73 8.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 6.04 0.46
Diluted EPS 6.56 6.04 0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.56 6.04 0.46
Diluted EPS 6.56 6.04 0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am