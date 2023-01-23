Kuantum Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore, up 52.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore in December 2022 up 52.58% from Rs. 229.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2022 up 1319.33% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.24 crore in December 2022 up 239.75% from Rs. 31.27 crore in December 2021.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 149.30 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.71% over the last 12 months.