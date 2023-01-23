English
    Kuantum Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore, up 52.58% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kuantum Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 350.59 crore in December 2022 up 52.58% from Rs. 229.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.28 crore in December 2022 up 1319.33% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.24 crore in December 2022 up 239.75% from Rs. 31.27 crore in December 2021.

    Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2021.

    Kuantum Papers shares closed at 149.30 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 89.35% returns over the last 6 months and 71.71% over the last 12 months.

    Kuantum Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.51340.99229.78
    Other Operating Income2.09----
    Total Income From Operations350.59340.99229.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.77104.1583.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.940.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.00-0.042.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5316.5715.44
    Depreciation11.4011.2811.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.32120.0398.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.6288.0619.33
    Other Income1.220.990.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.8489.0520.14
    Interest17.5219.5717.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.3269.482.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.3269.482.48
    Tax20.0416.81-1.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.2852.674.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.2852.674.04
    Equity Share Capital8.738.738.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.566.040.46
    Diluted EPS6.566.040.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.566.040.46
    Diluted EPS6.566.040.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:11 am