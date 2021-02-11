Kuantum Papers Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.58 crore, down 36.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.58 crore in December 2020 down 36.74% from Rs. 187.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2020 down 105.81% from Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020 down 42.72% from Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2019.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 58.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 2.86% over the last 12 months.