Kuantum Papers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 225.20 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.20 crore in December 2018 up 29.88% from Rs. 173.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in December 2018 up 31.04% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2018 up 30.38% from Rs. 35.45 crore in December 2017.

Kuantum Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 25.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 19.32 in December 2017.

Kuantum Papers shares closed at 413.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -40.08% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.