KT Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 229.28 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.28 crore in December 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.38 crore in December 2019 up 1563.43% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.88 crore in December 2019 up 30500% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2018.

KT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2019 from Rs. 234.90 in December 2018.

KT shares closed at 99.70 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.76% returns over the last 6 months