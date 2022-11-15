KSS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 124.59% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 124.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 16.65% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.
|KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.02
|2.36
|0.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.02
|2.36
|0.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.09
|0.03
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-2.00
|2.00
|-0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.20
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.73
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.50
|0.54
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-1.14
|-3.49
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.00
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.28
|-1.14
|-3.27
|Interest
|0.45
|0.46
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-1.60
|-3.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.73
|-1.60
|-3.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.73
|-1.60
|-3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.73
|-1.60
|-3.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.73
|-1.60
|-3.28
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited