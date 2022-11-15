English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KSS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 124.59% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 124.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 16.65% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.

    KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)

    KSS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.022.360.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.022.360.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.090.030.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods-2.002.00-0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.200.89
    Depreciation0.730.731.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.500.541.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.46-1.14-3.49
    Other Income0.180.000.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-1.14-3.27
    Interest0.450.460.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.73-1.60-3.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.73-1.60-3.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.73-1.60-3.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.73-1.60-3.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.73-1.60-3.28
    Equity Share Capital213.59213.59213.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.01-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KSS #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm