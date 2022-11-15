KSS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore, up 124.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.02 crore in September 2022 up 124.59% from Rs. 0.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 16.65% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2021.