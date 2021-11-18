KSS Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore, up 98.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.18 crore in September 2021 up 98.68% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2021 down 80.99% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021 down 142.75% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

KSS shares closed at 0.19 on June 14, 2021 (BSE)