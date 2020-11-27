PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 02:49 PM IST

KSS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 94.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 down 94.18% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2020 down 810.01% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020 down 177.97% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2019.

KSS shares closed at 0.20 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.590.2110.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.590.2110.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.19----
Purchase of Traded Goods0.58--0.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.040.26
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.470.062.19
Depreciation1.401.431.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.921.365.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.84-2.680.13
Other Income0.060.030.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.78-2.650.25
Interest0.410.430.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.19-3.08-0.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.19-3.08-0.38
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.19-3.08-0.38
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.19-3.08-0.38
Minority Interest----0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.19-3.08-0.35
Equity Share Capital213.59213.59213.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.01--
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.01-0.01--
Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 27, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #KSS #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results

