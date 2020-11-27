KSS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 94.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 down 94.18% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2020 down 810.01% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020 down 177.97% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2019.

KSS shares closed at 0.20 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.