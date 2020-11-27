KSS Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 94.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in September 2020 down 94.18% from Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2020 down 810.01% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020 down 177.97% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2019.
KSS shares closed at 0.20 on November 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.59
|0.21
|10.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.21
|10.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|--
|0.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.04
|0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.06
|2.19
|Depreciation
|1.40
|1.43
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.92
|1.36
|5.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-2.68
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.78
|-2.65
|0.25
|Interest
|0.41
|0.43
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.19
|-3.08
|-0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.19
|-3.08
|-0.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.19
|-3.08
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.19
|-3.08
|-0.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.19
|-3.08
|-0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 02:35 pm