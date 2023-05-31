English
    KSS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore, up 314.18% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore in March 2023 up 314.18% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 down 522.58% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 15.63% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)

    KSS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.392.271.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.392.271.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.681.651.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.19-0.11
    Depreciation2.940.670.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.930.801.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.85-1.05-2.22
    Other Income3.090.040.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.75-1.01-1.87
    Interest1.830.460.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.58-1.47-2.40
    Exceptional Items-0.13-0.123.75
    P/L Before Tax-5.71-1.581.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.71-1.581.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.71-1.581.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.71-1.581.35
    Equity Share Capital213.59213.59213.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.010.03
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm