KSS Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore, up 314.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.39 crore in March 2023 up 314.18% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2023 down 522.58% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 15.63% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.
KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.39
|2.27
|1.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.39
|2.27
|1.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.68
|1.65
|1.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.19
|-0.11
|Depreciation
|2.94
|0.67
|0.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.93
|0.80
|1.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.85
|-1.05
|-2.22
|Other Income
|3.09
|0.04
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.75
|-1.01
|-1.87
|Interest
|1.83
|0.46
|0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.58
|-1.47
|-2.40
|Exceptional Items
|-0.13
|-0.12
|3.75
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.71
|-1.58
|1.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.71
|-1.58
|1.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.71
|-1.58
|1.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.71
|-1.58
|1.35
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited