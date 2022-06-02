KSS Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 38.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 38.65% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 109.91% from Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022 up 85.02% from Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021.

KSS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2021.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)