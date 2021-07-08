KSS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 93.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2021 down 93.68% from Rs. 46.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2021 down 1162.61% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021 down 176.22% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2020.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)