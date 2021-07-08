KSS Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore, down 93.68% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.91 crore in March 2021 down 93.68% from Rs. 46.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2021 down 1162.61% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.41 crore in March 2021 down 176.22% from Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2020.
KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.91
|0.95
|46.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.91
|0.95
|46.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.95
|0.18
|18.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.09
|0.59
|2.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|-0.01
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.03
|1.10
|9.19
|Depreciation
|5.70
|1.37
|7.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.76
|1.22
|8.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.81
|-3.51
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.42
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.11
|-3.09
|1.03
|Interest
|1.26
|0.41
|1.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.37
|-3.50
|-0.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.37
|-3.50
|-0.90
|Tax
|0.27
|--
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.64
|-3.50
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.64
|-3.50
|-1.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.64
|-3.50
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.02
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
