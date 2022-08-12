KSS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 745.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in June 2022 up 745.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 68.46% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.
KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.36
|1.78
|0.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.36
|1.78
|0.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|1.24
|0.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.00
|0.17
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|-0.11
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.91
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|1.80
|1.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-2.22
|-2.50
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.36
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-1.87
|-2.49
|Interest
|0.46
|0.54
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.60
|-2.40
|-2.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.75
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.60
|1.35
|-2.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|1.35
|-2.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|1.35
|-2.49
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.60
|1.35
|-2.49
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.03
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited