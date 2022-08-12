 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 745.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in June 2022 up 745.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 68.46% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)

KSS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.36 1.78 0.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.36 1.78 0.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 1.24 0.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 0.17 0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 -0.11 0.49
Depreciation 0.73 0.91 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 1.80 1.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -2.22 -2.50
Other Income 0.00 0.36 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.14 -1.87 -2.49
Interest 0.46 0.54 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.60 -2.40 -2.49
Exceptional Items -- 3.75 --
P/L Before Tax -1.60 1.35 -2.49
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 1.35 -2.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 1.35 -2.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.60 1.35 -2.49
Equity Share Capital 213.59 213.59 213.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.01 0.03 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KSS #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
