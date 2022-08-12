KSS Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore, up 745.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.36 crore in June 2022 up 745.73% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 up 35.72% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 up 68.46% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2021.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)