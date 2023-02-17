 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KSS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

KSS
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.27 2.02 2.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.27 2.02 2.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.65 4.09 1.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -2.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.16 0.66
Depreciation 0.67 0.73 0.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.80 1.50 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -2.46 -1.40
Other Income 0.04 0.18 -0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.01 -2.28 -1.45
Interest 0.46 0.45 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.47 -2.73 -3.03
Exceptional Items -0.12 -- -27.43
P/L Before Tax -1.58 -2.73 -30.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.58 -2.73 -30.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.58 -2.73 -30.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.58 -2.73 -30.46
Equity Share Capital 213.59 213.59 213.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 -0.01 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
