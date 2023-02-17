KSS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.