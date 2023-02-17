KSS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|2.02
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|2.02
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.65
|4.09
|1.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-2.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.16
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.73
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.80
|1.50
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-2.46
|-1.40
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.18
|-0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-2.28
|-1.45
|Interest
|0.46
|0.45
|1.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.47
|-2.73
|-3.03
|Exceptional Items
|-0.12
|--
|-27.43
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.58
|-2.73
|-30.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.58
|-2.73
|-30.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.58
|-2.73
|-30.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.58
|-2.73
|-30.46
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited