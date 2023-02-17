English
    KSS Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, up 1.72% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 1.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2022 up 94.8% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 35.85% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)

    KSS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.272.022.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.272.022.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.654.091.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods---2.00--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.160.66
    Depreciation0.670.730.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.801.500.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-2.46-1.40
    Other Income0.040.18-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-2.28-1.45
    Interest0.460.451.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.47-2.73-3.03
    Exceptional Items-0.12---27.43
    P/L Before Tax-1.58-2.73-30.46
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.58-2.73-30.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.58-2.73-30.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.58-2.73-30.46
    Equity Share Capital213.59213.59213.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.01-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.01---0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:22 am