KSS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 184.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2021 up 184.8% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.29 crore in December 2021 down 880% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021 down 47.67% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)