KSS Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 184.8% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2021 up 184.8% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.29 crore in December 2021 down 880% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021 down 47.67% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.
KSS shares closed at 0.15 on June 14, 2021 (NSE)
|KSS
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.69
|1.18
|0.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.69
|1.18
|0.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.68
|0.42
|0.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|1.37
|1.10
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.41
|1.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.38
|3.00
|1.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.44
|-5.99
|-3.51
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.24
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.29
|-5.76
|-3.09
|Interest
|1.57
|0.02
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.86
|-5.77
|-3.50
|Exceptional Items
|-27.43
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.29
|-5.77
|-3.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-34.29
|-5.77
|-3.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-34.29
|-5.77
|-3.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-34.29
|-5.77
|-3.50
|Equity Share Capital
|213.59
|213.59
|213.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited