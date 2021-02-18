KSS Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore, down 91.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.95 crore in December 2020 down 91.24% from Rs. 10.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2020 down 241.78% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 down 377.42% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2019.

KSS shares closed at 0.15 on February 15, 2021 (NSE)