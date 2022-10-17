KSolves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.26 crore, up 79.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.26 crore in September 2022 up 79.27% from Rs. 10.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2022 up 95.44% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 94.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.