KSolves Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.26 crore, up 79.27% Y-o-Y
October 17, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.26 crore in September 2022 up 79.27% from Rs. 10.19 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2022 up 95.44% from Rs. 3.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2022 up 94.52% from Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2021.
KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2021.
|KSolves shares closed at 423.25 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.39% returns over the last 6 months and 21.45% over the last 12 months.
|KSolves India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.26
|16.11
|10.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.26
|16.11
|10.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.07
|7.20
|4.72
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.09
|1.67
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.03
|7.14
|4.03
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.11
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.09
|7.25
|4.11
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.09
|7.25
|4.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.09
|7.25
|4.11
|Tax
|2.11
|1.80
|1.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.97
|5.44
|3.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.97
|5.44
|3.06
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|11.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|3.14
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.04
|4.59
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.04
|4.59
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.04
|4.59
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|5.04
|4.59
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited