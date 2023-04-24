KSolves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, up 65.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2023 up 65.29% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 66.25% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2023 up 61.82% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.