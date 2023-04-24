English
    KSolves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, up 65.29% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2023 up 65.29% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 66.25% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2023 up 61.82% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.

    KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

    KSolves shares closed at 591.55 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.67% returns over the last 6 months and 68.51% over the last 12 months.

    KSolves India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4620.2813.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4620.2813.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.119.126.33
    Depreciation0.120.100.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.332.881.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.918.185.70
    Other Income0.420.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.338.215.75
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.338.215.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.338.215.75
    Tax2.152.081.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.186.134.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.186.134.32
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8611.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.065.173.64
    Diluted EPS6.065.173.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.065.173.64
    Diluted EPS6.065.173.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 09:52 am