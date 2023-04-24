KSolves Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore, up 65.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.46 crore in March 2023 up 65.29% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 up 66.25% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2023 up 61.82% from Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022.

KSolves EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

KSolves shares closed at 591.55 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.67% returns over the last 6 months and 68.51% over the last 12 months.