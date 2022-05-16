KSolves Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 77.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2022 up 77.64% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022 up 33.94% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2021.
KSolves EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.32 in March 2021.
|
|KSolves India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.59
|11.97
|7.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.59
|11.97
|7.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.33
|5.73
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|1.45
|0.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.70
|4.70
|4.20
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.40
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.75
|5.09
|4.29
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.75
|5.09
|4.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.75
|5.09
|4.29
|Tax
|1.43
|1.20
|1.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.32
|3.90
|3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.32
|3.90
|3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|11.86
|1.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|10.90
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.64
|3.29
|21.32
|Diluted EPS
|3.64
|3.29
|21.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.64
|3.29
|21.32
|Diluted EPS
|3.64
|3.29
|21.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited