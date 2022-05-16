KSolves Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore, up 77.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.59 crore in March 2022 up 77.64% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2022 up 33.94% from Rs. 4.36 crore in March 2021.

KSolves EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 21.32 in March 2021.