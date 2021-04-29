MARKET NEWS

KSolves Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KSolves India are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.65 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

KSolves shares closed at 843.40 on April 28, 2021 (NSE)

KSolves India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations7.657.03
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations7.657.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost2.713.01
Depreciation0.070.10
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses0.670.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.203.52
Other Income0.090.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.293.57
Interest----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.293.57
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax4.293.57
Tax1.130.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.162.79
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.162.79
Equity Share Capital1.481.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10.909.23
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.3218.85
Diluted EPS21.3218.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.3218.85
Diluted EPS21.3218.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:46 am

